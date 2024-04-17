Thursday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler, high in the mid-50s

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

Today is mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the lower 50s.

5-Day Outlook, April 18-April 22

Today: Mostly cloudy. High 53 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower and mild. Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower. High 60 Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low 46 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Some sun, mild, & breezy. High 62 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 41 Winds: WNW 5-15mph
Sunday: Some sun & clouds. High 62 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Some clouds. Low 39 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Sunny & nice. High 65 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Monday night: Clear & mild. Low 40 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The last full week of April will be dry with temperatures averaging above normal.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

