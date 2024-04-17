Thursday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler, high in the mid-50s

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!