This Very Moment is Perfect for Writing: April 14 Zoom with NH Poet Laureate

MANCHESTER, NH — Grab a pen and paper, pour your favorite beverage, and join NH Humanities for a Zoom session featuring NH Poet Laureate Alexandria Peary on April 14 at 5 p.m.

Mindful writing is the nonjudgmental observation of the ever-changing present. It can help us gain a healthy perspective on our internal critics, be aware of our preconceived notions, and access new wordings and ideas. Mindfulness at the desk leads to increased self-confidence in our creativity and stronger connection with others.

This workshop will provide both an overview and time to practice mindful writing techniques that you will be able to turn to again and again in your daily life!

About Alexandria Peary

Alexandria Peary (MFA, MFA, PhD) serves as New Hampshire Poet Laureate. Her nine books include Prolific Moment: Theory and Practice of Mindfulness for Writing and Battle of Silicon Valley at Daybreak. The recipient of a 2020 Academy of American Poets Laureate Fellowship, she received the Iowa Poetry Prize and Best of NH (for inspiring artist). She specializes in mindful writing, a topic described in her TEDx talk, “How Mindfulness Can Transform the Way You Write.” She founded Under the Madness Magazine, a magazine run by New Hampshire teens, and is a professor in the English Department at Salem State University.