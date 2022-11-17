The Weekender, Nov. 18-24: Feztival of Trees, Turkey Scavenger Hunt, Thanksgiving Day 5K

MANCHESTER, NH – We’re halfway through November with Thanksgiving fast approaching. Take a chance at winning a turkey for your Thanksgiving meal or get in the spirit for the approaching holidays by checking out some beautifully decorated trees. There’s plenty for everyone this weekend!

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Multi-Day Events

November 18-20

Festival of Trees, Portsmouth NH- Portsmouth Garden Club will be hosting their Festival of Trees from 4-8PM on each day. Buy tickets at the door for this event at the State of New Hampshire Urban Forestry Center. Come out and see lighted displays both inside and out!

November 19-27

Feztival of Trees, Concord NH- Bektash Shriners of New Hampshire will be hosting their 22nd Annual Bektash Feztival of Trees from November 19-27, except for Thanksgiving Day. You can take your chance at taking home one of the many creatively designed trees by purchasing raffle tickets. Check here for more information on this event and the details!

November 17

“Are You Okay?” – New Hampshire Dance Collaborative (NHDC) will present “Are You Okay?” at The Factory On Willow, 252 Willow St., in Manchester, an exploration of the human condition through hip-hop and street dance. Select performances from “Are You Okay?” will be presented Thursday, November 17, at 5:30 p.m. at The Factory On Willow, 252 Willow St., in Manchester. Appetizers will be served at 5:30 p.m. followed by the performance from 6 to 6:20 p.m. and then moderated discussion. Attendance is free. Read more here.

November 18

Thanksgiving Dinner at Diz’s, Manchester NH- Make your reservations from 11 AM to 9 PM at Diz’s Cafe to have a Thanksgiving meal all day long! Come out and celebrate Thanksgiving early or enjoy their full menu.

November 19

Life’s a DRAG, Manchester NH- This is a 21+ Drag Show with some of New England’s greatest entertainers at Chunky’s Cinema Pub in Manchester. This is a hilarious, fun and interactive ticketed event. Look here for more information on this event you won’t want to miss out on!

Concord Christmas Parade, Concord NH- The 71st Annual Concord Christmas Parade and will be starting at 9:30 AM. The parade route will be from Hazen Drive to Loudon Road to Canterbury Road and lastly to Pembroke Road in Concord. If you’re interested in more information, check out their Facebook page!

Merrimack Turkey Scavenger Hunt, Merrimack NH- Merrimack Parks and Recreation will be hosting their 6th Annual Turkey Scavenger Hunt for a chance out of three to win a free 17 pound turkey for Thanksgiving! All participants must be pre-registered and will be meeting at 10 AM at Wasserman Park. Check here for price, how to register and more information on the scavenger hunt.

Frosty Paws Fun Run, Concord NH- Pope Memorial SPCA is hosting their 5K Frosty Paws Fun Run which begins at 94 Silk Farm Rd or you can also run virtually! All proceeds will benefit homeless pets and programs. You can register here for this event.

Thorntons Ferry School Craft Fair, Merrimack NH- The 40th Annual Holiday Craft Fair will be presented once again by the Parents & Teachers of Thorntons Ferry School. This event will feature over 80 crafters, games, a silent auction, 50-50, raffles and more! Look here for more information on this event.

November 20

Cat & Dog Adoption Event, Manchester NH- Darbster Kitty and Darbster Doggy will be at Petco for a full day of adoptions just in time for the holidays!

November 24

Thanksgiving Day 5K, Manchester NH- Dartmouth Health and NH Fisher Cats will be hosting their Thanksgiving 5K that benefits the NH Food Bank. This event begins at 9 AM and starts and ends at the Center Field in the Delta Dental Stadium.

Planning Ahead?

November 25: Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Manchester NH

December 2: Midnight Merriment, Concord NH

December 3: Manchester Holiday Parade and Santa Claus Shuffle, Manchester NH

December 10: Holiday Pops, Manchester NH