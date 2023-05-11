The Weekender, May 12-14: NH Sheep and Wool Festival, Monster Jam, Food Truck Festival and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – We’re approaching the unofficial start of summer, which means more events are happening outside! Check out the mix below if you’re interested in attending the NH Sheep and Wool Festival, art making, sipping and shopping and more.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Lively arts and live music on your radar? Check out the weekly Entertainment Report.

Multi-Day Events

May 13-14

Monster Jam, Manchester NH – Monster Jam is back at the SNHU Arena on Saturday and Sunday. Check here for more information to buy tickets, Pit Party and more!

NH Sheep and Wool Festival, Deerfield NH – New Hampshire Sheep & Wool Growers Association is hosting their Sheep and Wool Festival this weekend! This festival will host educational workshops, lectures and demonstrations, vendors, and youth sheep show. Check here for the full event schedule at the Deerfield Fair Grounds.

May 12

Fundraiser and Art Making Night, Manchester NH – Queerlective and To Share Brewing Company are hosting a fundraiser and art making night! Support Queerlective with providing help to make some art pieces. Check here for more info.

After Hours Birthday Party Sip and Shop, Manchester NH – The Bookery is celebrating their 5th anniversary with a sip and shop! This is an after hours birthday party which will includes swing dancing lessons, live music, beverages and surprises. You can register for free here.

May 13

Lakes Region Food Truck Festival, Tilton NH – Tanger Outlets Tilton and The Lakes Region Chamber are hosting a Spring Food Truck Festival with a beer garden. There will be food trucks, a cornhole tournament, live music, yard games, outlet shopping and more. Look here for more info.

Planning Ahead?

June 17: Rock the Block, Manchester NH

July 8: Keep NH Brewing Festival, Concord, NH

September 30: Bill Burr, Manchester, NH