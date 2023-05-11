May 11-14 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
THURSDAY, MAY 11th
- Sam Hammerman / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm
- Chad Lamarsh / Copper Door (Bedford) / 5pm
- Chris Lester / Cactus Jack’s (Manchester) / 5pm
- Dave Clark / T-Bone’s (Bedford) / 5pm
- Doug Mitchell / T-Bones (Concord) / 5pm
- Alex Cormier / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Chris Cavanaugh / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm
- Jess Olson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm
- The Drift Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Jordan Quinn / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm
- Pete Peterson / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm
- Ralph Allen / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
FRIDAY, MAY 12th
- Pete Massa / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Slim Volume / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6pm
- Doug Thompson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Brian Booth / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Ryan Williamson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Dani Sven / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm
- 21st & 1st / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Bob Pratte Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Chuck n John / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Peter Ward / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
- Martin and Kelly / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, MAY 13th
- Lucas Gallo / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Alex Cormier / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm
- Rebecca Turmel Duo / Over The Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 6pm
- Dave Ayotte Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Tom Boisse / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Brad Myrick / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm
- Mikey G. / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
- Kevin Horan / Hop Knot (Manchester) / 7pm
- Jodee Frawlee / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm
- Brian Johnson / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Pete Poirier / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
- Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
SUNDAY, MAY 14th
- Ryan Gagne-Hall / Café La Reine North (Manchester) / 11am
- Charlie Chronopolous / Shoppers Pub (Manchester) / 1pm
- 603’s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 3pm
- Jonny Friday / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions, NH Music Collective, and Bea’s Band List for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.
THE ERIC MINTEL QUINTET – 30th ANNIVERSARY CONCERT / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7pm – DIRECT/x
Back by Popular Demand: An Evening with The Eric Mintel Quartet. A night of the finest Jazz in the American Jazz Canon. Brubeck, Guaraldi, Mintel and beyond. The Eric Mintel Quartet returns with their take on the classics and modern favorites. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
BOZ SKAGGS / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Scaggs launched his solo career with 1968’s seminal Boz Scaggs LP, recorded in Muscle Shoals, AL for Atlantic Records. Scaggs continued to mine a personalized mix of rock, blues and R&B influences, along with a signature style of ballads on such influential ’70s. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774
GREASE / Concord High School (Concord) / through May 13th – DIRECT/x
The whole gang sings and dances around Danny and Sandy’s romance, through such hit songs as “Greased Lightnin'”, “We Go Together”, and “Mooning”, recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation. More information.
LITTLE WOMEN – THE MUSICAL / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / through May 14th – DIRECT/x
Presented by The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts (Teens) / Little Women has been praised by critics for its ambition in adapting such a well-known story for the stage. This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469
RENT / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through May 14th – DIRECT/x – FINAL WEEKEND!
RENT is a rock musical with music, lyrics and book by Jonathan Larson, loosely based on Puccini’s opera La Boheme. It tells the story of a group of impoverished young artists struggling to survive and create a life in lower Manhattan’s East Village in the thriving days of bohemian Alphabet City, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Disclaimer: RENT contains adult subject matter. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
ANNA POPOVIC / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Internationally renowned guitarist Ana Popovic has built her career on defining and describing, on her own terms, the essence of American music, simultaneously pushing limits, bending genres, and reinventing her music and herself with each new record. In the process, she’s emerged as one of the most thoughtful, dynamic, and committed performers in modern songwriting and guitar. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
SHE KILLS MONSTERS / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through May 14th – DIRECT/x
Presented by Dive in Productions. She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed young playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315
ELLIS PAUL – 30th ANNIVERSARY TOUR / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
A troubadour, a singer/songwriter, a folky, and a storyteller — Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, and James Taylor are also listed among his influences, and their spirits seem to occasionally grace his work. With an acoustic guitar in hand, he weaves intimate, provocative, and romantic tales of lives that were obviously witnessed by a most-talented voyeur. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
FOREIGNER’S JOURNEY / Capital Center (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
The music and energy of two legendary stadium rock bands comes together in one electrifying show! Now starring 2X Tony Nominated Star of Broadway’s Rock of Ages and American Idol Icon – CONSTANTINE MAROULIS! Their repertoire of classics by Foreigner and Journey provide a crowd-pleasing night of unforgettable music. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111
RECYCLED PERCUSSION / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 3pm and 7pm – DIRECT/x
Recycled Percussion is simply one of the most unique shows on Earth. These Vegas headliners blend live music, comedy and raw creativity together to form an unforgettable audience experience that has taken them to all 50 states, over 35 countries, and even broken 5 world records.
www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774
THE CREAM OF CLAPTON BAND / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x
Played with a sensibility that comes from being around this music their whole lives, lead guitarist and vocalist Will Johns is Eric’s Nephew; on keyboards, Noah East is son to Clapton’s longtime bassist, Nathan East. This is augmented by the prodigious talent and showmanship of Dylan Elise from Blood, Sweat & Tears, on drums and multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Steve Ball, who recently toured with The Music of Cream. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
TYLER HENRY – THE HOLLYWOOD MEDIUM / Capital Center (Concord) / 2pm – DIRECT/x
Tyler Henry is the star of the NETFLIX series Life After Death with Tyler Henry, and E! Entertainment’s mega-hit Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, which showcases his unique gift of communicating with the other side and his ability to bring comfort, closure, and hope to his clients and viewers. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111
