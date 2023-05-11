May 11-14 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

THURSDAY, MAY 11th

Sam Hammerman / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Chad Lamarsh / Copper Door (Bedford) / 5pm

Chris Lester / Cactus Jack’s (Manchester) / 5pm

Dave Clark / T-Bone’s (Bedford) / 5pm

Doug Mitchell / T-Bones (Concord) / 5pm

Alex Cormier / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Chris Cavanaugh / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Jess Olson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

The Drift Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Pete Peterson / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

FRIDAY, MAY 12th

Pete Massa / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Slim Volume / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6pm

Doug Thompson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Brian Booth / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Dani Sven / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

21 st & 1 st / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Bob Pratte Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Chuck n John / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Peter Ward / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Martin and Kelly / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, MAY 13th

Lucas Gallo / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Alex Cormier / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Rebecca Turmel Duo / Over The Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 6pm

Dave Ayotte Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Tom Boisse / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Brad Myrick / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Mikey G. / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Kevin Horan / Hop Knot (Manchester) / 7pm

Jodee Frawlee / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Brian Johnson / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Pete Poirier / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, MAY 14th

Ryan Gagne-Hall / Café La Reine North (Manchester) / 11am

Charlie Chronopolous / Shoppers Pub (Manchester) / 1pm

603’s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 3pm

Jonny Friday / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm

Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT:

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, MAY 11th

THE ERIC MINTEL QUINTET – 30th ANNIVERSARY CONCERT / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Back by Popular Demand: An Evening with The Eric Mintel Quartet. A night of the finest Jazz in the American Jazz Canon. Brubeck, Guaraldi, Mintel and beyond. The Eric Mintel Quartet returns with their take on the classics and modern favorites. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

BOZ SKAGGS / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Scaggs launched his solo career with 1968’s seminal Boz Scaggs LP, recorded in Muscle Shoals, AL for Atlantic Records. Scaggs continued to mine a personalized mix of rock, blues and R&B influences, along with a signature style of ballads on such influential ’70s. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

GREASE / Concord High School (Concord) / through May 13th – DIRECT/x

The whole gang sings and dances around Danny and Sandy’s romance, through such hit songs as “Greased Lightnin'”, “We Go Together”, and “Mooning”, recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation. More information.

FRIDAY, MAY 12th

LITTLE WOMEN – THE MUSICAL / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / through May 14th – DIRECT/x

Presented by The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts (Teens) / Little Women has been praised by critics for its ambition in adapting such a well-known story for the stage. This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

RENT / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through May 14th – DIRECT/x – FINAL WEEKEND!

RENT is a rock musical with music, lyrics and book by Jonathan Larson, loosely based on Puccini’s opera La Boheme. It tells the story of a group of impoverished young artists struggling to survive and create a life in lower Manhattan’s East Village in the thriving days of bohemian Alphabet City, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Disclaimer: RENT contains adult subject matter. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

ANNA POPOVIC / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Internationally renowned guitarist Ana Popovic has built her career on defining and describing, on her own terms, the essence of American music, simultaneously pushing limits, bending genres, and reinventing her music and herself with each new record. In the process, she’s emerged as one of the most thoughtful, dynamic, and committed performers in modern songwriting and guitar. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SHE KILLS MONSTERS / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through May 14th – DIRECT/x

Presented by Dive in Productions. She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed young playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

SATURDAY, MAY 13th

ELLIS PAUL – 30th ANNIVERSARY TOUR / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

A troubadour, a singer/songwriter, a folky, and a storyteller — Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, and James Taylor are also listed among his influences, and their spirits seem to occasionally grace his work. With an acoustic guitar in hand, he weaves intimate, provocative, and romantic tales of lives that were obviously witnessed by a most-talented voyeur. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FOREIGNER’S JOURNEY / Capital Center (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

The music and energy of two legendary stadium rock bands comes together in one electrifying show! Now starring 2X Tony Nominated Star of Broadway’s Rock of Ages and American Idol Icon – CONSTANTINE MAROULIS! Their repertoire of classics by Foreigner and Journey provide a crowd-pleasing night of unforgettable music. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

RECYCLED PERCUSSION / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 3pm and 7pm – DIRECT/x

Recycled Percussion is simply one of the most unique shows on Earth. These Vegas headliners blend live music, comedy and raw creativity together to form an unforgettable audience experience that has taken them to all 50 states, over 35 countries, and even broken 5 world records.

www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

SUNDAY, MAY 14th

THE CREAM OF CLAPTON BAND / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Played with a sensibility that comes from being around this music their whole lives, lead guitarist and vocalist Will Johns is Eric’s Nephew; on keyboards, Noah East is son to Clapton’s longtime bassist, Nathan East. This is augmented by the prodigious talent and showmanship of Dylan Elise from Blood, Sweat & Tears, on drums and multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Steve Ball, who recently toured with The Music of Cream. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

TYLER HENRY – THE HOLLYWOOD MEDIUM / Capital Center (Concord) / 2pm – DIRECT/x

Tyler Henry is the star of the NETFLIX series Life After Death with Tyler Henry, and E! Entertainment’s mega-hit Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, which showcases his unique gift of communicating with the other side and his ability to bring comfort, closure, and hope to his clients and viewers. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

