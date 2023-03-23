The Weekender, March 23-26: Wine Expo, NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey, Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – The St. Paddy’s Day celebrations continue this weekend! If you’re still looking to celebrate in green or get out of the house, take a look at the mix below.
Multi-Day Events
March 23 & 25
NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Regionals, Manchester NH – NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Regionals will be held on March 23 and 25 at the SNHU Arena. Check out the schedule and buy your tickets here!
March 25-26
Boston Wine Expo, Boston NH – The 2023 Boston Wine Expo will be held at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel. Wine producers from all over the world will be showcased! Learn about your favorite wine or try out some new favorites! This is a 21+ event, check here for more information.
March 25
Women’s Day Expo, Concord NH – The Woman’s Day Expo will be held at the Everett Arena starting at 10AM. Shopping giveaways, food, entertainment and more will be available for just a $5 ticket with proceeds supporting the New Hampshire Breast Cancer Association.
Kids Doughnut Decorating Event, Concord NH – New Hampshire Doughnut Co. is hosting a kids decorating event. This is a ticketed event for kids 4+. Kids will get four doughnuts to decorate and take home plus a hot chocolate bar. Parents must accompany children to this event, check here for more information.
March 26
Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, Manchester NH – The Manchester Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at 12PM noon this coming Sunday. The parade begins on Elm St. at the intersection of Salmon and will move its way South down Elm St. Check here for more information!
Guided Sunrise Hike, Holderness NH – A Guided Hike up West Rattlesnake will begin at 5:30AM. All ages are welcome, however children must be accompanied by their parents. Bring a headlamp, warm beverages and a snack for the top of the mountain! Check here for more information and register for this sunrise hike.
Planning Ahead?
April 13: Reba McEntire, Manchester NH
July 8: Keep NH Brewing Festival, Concord NH
September 30: Bill Burr, Manchester NH