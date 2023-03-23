MPD Under the Radar: Merrimack Street woman “possibly high on something”

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what's going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their re-occurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Jan. 10, 10:00 a.m. – A woman on Merrimack Street was destroying a store after being denied service. She was described as “possibly high on something.”

The store’s clerk called police, but approximately two minutes into the call, the woman took the phone. It is unclear what the woman told police.

Approximately one minute later, officers found the woman outside the store. The woman said she tried to buy something with food stamps, but they would not accept the food stamps. She said she then tried to pay for items in cash, but that cash was not accepted.

It is unclear why the cash was not accepted or what the woman was trying to buy.

Additional information was not provided.

Jan. 10, 12:13 p.m. – A man on Dyson Street is calling back saying that people now threatening to shoot him and another person said this.

Someone said that the other people have guns, but the guns were not seen at the time.

An officer arrived on the scene. Someone told the officer that they showed up and was told to leave, someone said they made a comment about being shot in the leg, someone said there was no threat made directly to them, someone says they know a guy with a gun and do not want to get shot, and someone still has their belongings and won’t leave without them.

It was not clear if these were different people, the same person, or somewhere in between.

The officer told one person to leave the property and not escalate the situation, adding that they “don’t think it’s happening.”

Another person called police and was notified that a unspecified person did not threaten anyone and a man was not welcome there and asked to leave.

A second officer said the stories being told on the scene were not making any sense.

12 hours later, the Dyson Street man called back and asked police not to return.

Jan. 10, 1:06 p.m. – A man on Russell Street said another man won’t give him back his keys.

It is unclear how the second man got the first man’s keys. However, the second man said he would not give back the keys unless he “steals from a store” or the first man gives him $120.

The first man said he went to Russell Street to have a drink of water and hang out with friends, but instead hung out with other people as the friends were not there.

Additional information was not provided.

Jan. 10, 5:52 p.m. – A man went to Manchester Police Department Headquarters and said he needed to speak with a sergeant about an issue that happened that day, but would not say more.

Two minutes later, the man appeared to start an argument with another individual trying to turn himself in for a crime, but it was determined there was no conflict between the two individuals.

Later, the man told the sergeant that about an hour earlier, someone in a white Nissan Pathfinder waved a gun in his face while he was on Elm Street. The man ducked into a bar for his safety.

Additional information was not available.

Jan. 15, 1:41 a.m. – A person on Cartier Street called police reporting a man and a woman screaming outside, adding that “some dudes are about to fight.”

Someone left in a black Audi car shortly after the call began, driving toward Amory Street. However, it may have been a Honda.

A minute later, the caller added that three people were involved in the fight. Additional information was not provided.

Jan. 15, 4:05 p.m. – An older gentleman reportedly was harassed by a group of children on Youville Street.

It was not clear how he was harassed, as additional information was not provided.