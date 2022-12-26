The State We’re In: Granite State News Collaborative – A Year in Review

Click the video above to watch the full interview on NH PBS’s The State We’re In.

In 2022, we experienced another unprecedented year in New Hampshire. The state dealt with the waning of the Covid 19 pandemic, the rise of inflation, pain at the pump, a contentious election, and so much more. Look back at some of the biggest stories of the year with The State We’re In host Melanie Plenda.

This content has been edited for length and clarity. Watch the full interview on NH PBS’s The State We’re In.

Melanie Plenda: We began the year with an installment of our award-winning series on Invisible Walls, which took a look at zoning practices in Manchester. These regulations have created pockets of ongoing poverty, crime, and inequality in the city that persist to this day. These laws continue to affect every aspect of all residents’ lives in Manchester and other towns across the state; from housing, healthcare, employment opportunities, and more. In other installments of our series, we looked at zoning in home loans, as well as zoning in crime. I encourage you to check out those episodes on our website, nhpbs.org/statewerein.

New Hampshire, along with other parts of the country, is experiencing an affordable housing crisis with loan rates at historic lows. Home prices soared around the country. Competition for homes was fierce and many were priced out of the market. This problem affects more than individual home buyers. It can affect the entire economy. This has been an issue New Hampshire has struggled with for years, but it’s gotten worse recently. Some employers have tried to find creative solutions to the problem. Though loan rates have risen substantially, housing prices remain quite high. This is a topic I’m sure we’ll be talking more about in 2023.

In 2022 we also discussed the impact of the so-called Divisive Concepts or Freedom From Discrimination law passed by the legislature in 2021 as part of the state budget. Critics say the law chills important conversations about race and history in schools. Proponents say it protects students and others from a type of discrimination. The law specifically prohibits schools or governmental agencies from teaching that an individual is racist, sexist, or otherwise oppressive by virtue of their age, sex, or any other identity, whether consciously or unconsciously. Educators around the state have called the law vague and confusing. We spoke to a teacher about the law’s impact in the classroom. We also discussed the lawsuits filed on behalf of educators opposing this law. One plaintiff, Tina Fiat, the Chief Equity Officer in Manchester School District, spoke about the chilling effect the law has had in and outside the classroom as well as her own daughter’s experience when speaking out against it at the State House. ACLU NH legal director, Jill Binet spoke about the suit’s details and why it affects all Granite Staters.

We also discussed residents’ pain at the pump, the consequence of the high cost of gas. We explored the reasons behind the record prices. We also spoke about the impact of those prices on the local economy.

Finally, in November, we followed New Hampshire’s midterm election. Governor Chris Sununu easily won another term, and Democratic incumbents US Senator Maggie Hassan and US Representatives Chris Pappas and Annie Custer also defeated their challengers. Partisan divide at the State House also got a little narrower, though Republicans still hold the majorities in both Houses as well as the Executive Council. It was a fascinating election and it will be interesting to see how the results play out in the new year.

That wraps up our lookback at 2022. Thank you for joining us on this journey. We’ll be back in 2023 with a slate of new episodes and new discussions. What stories would you like to see us cover in 2023?

These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.