Man arrested, weapons and ammo seized, after firing several rounds toward homeless encampment

MANCHESTER,NH — On May 4, 2024 at approximately 7:45 p.m., Manchester Police received a ShotSpotter activation
in the area of 405 Coolidge Ave.
Patrol officers responded to the area and spoke to a resident of the above address identified as
Adam Rousseau, 47. Officers learned that Rousseau had fired multiple shots over an
embankment in the direction of a nearby homeless encampment.
No one was injured, but
witnesses in the area did hear the shots.
Rousseau was arrested and charged with 6 counts of Reckless Conduct. A search warrant was issued for Rousseau’s address and police located and seized 6 rifles, a revolver, 2 pistols, and an assortment of ammunition.
Rousseau was released on PR bail and has a court date scheduled for June 7, 2024.