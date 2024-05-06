Man arrested, weapons and ammo seized, after firing several rounds toward homeless encampment

Monday, May 6, 2024 Manchester NH Police Department Civics, Police & Fire 0
Monday, May 6, 2024 Manchester NH Police Department Civics, Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MPD cruiser
FILE PHOTO

MANCHESTER,NH — On May 4, 2024 at approximately 7:45 p.m., Manchester Police received a ShotSpotter activation
in the area of 405 Coolidge Ave.

Patrol officers responded to the area and spoke to a resident of the above address identified as
Adam Rousseau, 47. Officers learned that Rousseau had fired multiple shots over an
embankment in the direction of a nearby homeless encampment.

No one was injured, but
witnesses in the area did hear the shots.

Rousseau was arrested and charged with 6 counts of Reckless Conduct. A search warrant was issued for Rousseau’s address and police located and seized 6 rifles, a revolver, 2 pistols, and an assortment of ammunition.

Rousseau was released on PR bail and has a court date scheduled for June 7, 2024.

 

About this Author

Manchester NH Police Department

This press release was issued by Manchester, NH, Police Department.

Email

See all of this author's posts