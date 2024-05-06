Man arrested, weapons and ammo seized, after firing several rounds toward homeless encampment

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER,NH — On May 4, 2024 at approximately 7:45 p.m., Manchester Police received a ShotSpotter activation

in the area of 405 Coolidge Ave.

Patrol officers responded to the area and spoke to a resident of the above address identified as

Adam Rousseau, 47. Officers learned that Rousseau had fired multiple shots over an

embankment in the direction of a nearby homeless encampment.

No one was injured, but

witnesses in the area did hear the shots.

Rousseau was arrested and charged with 6 counts of Reckless Conduct. A search warrant was issued for Rousseau’s address and police located and seized 6 rifles, a revolver, 2 pistols, and an assortment of ammunition.

Rousseau was released on PR bail and has a court date scheduled for June 7, 2024.