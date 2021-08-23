NH students selected for National Student Leaders program

Two New Hampshire students have been selected for the Bank of America Student Leaders Program. The Student Leaders program, which started in 2004, recognizes 300 community-focused juniors and seniors from across the U.S. annually. The New Hampshire-based Student Leaders will engage in an eight-week paid internship and participate in programming that includes a collaborative, mentor-focused project working closely with Harbor Care and the New Hampshire Food Bank.

Enya Gu, a rising senior at Nashua High School South, is interning at Harbor Car and Eliana Mlawski, a rising senior at The Governor’s Academy, boarding school in Massachusetts is interning with the New Hampshire Food Bank.

Harbor Care is an innovative nonprofit serving adults, children and families throughout New Hampshire. The organization provides supportive housing , medical, dental, and behavioral health care, substance use treatment, veteran services and employment supports — to more than 5,000 New Hampshire community members.

Gu is interning with Harbor Care’s communications department where she is researching and drafting Harbor Care website articles on topics such as the impact of housing on an individual’s health and mental wellbeing and the impact of trauma on addiction. Gu is also working with the organization’s grant writers and supporting the organization’s social media outreach.

The New Hampshire Food Bank serves as the state’s only food bank, working to provide nutritious meals and other resources to the hundreds of thousands of New Hampshire residents that are food insecure. The Food Bank supplies millions of pounds of food annually to more than 400 partner agencies, including food pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, children’s programs and senior centers.

At the New Hampshire Food Bank, Mlawski’s main focus is two initiatives: the “NH Feeding NH” program and the Food Bank’s participation in the NH Food Alliance’s “NH Eats Local Month.” Mlawski is creating an outreach plan for contacting farmers and partner agencies to collect stories and anecdotes detailing their experiences and is helping to design a social campaign surrounding these stories of impact. Mlawski has also supported the planning of the NH Food Bank’s participation in NH Eats Local Month.

In addition to their work with the Harbor Care and the New Hampshire Food Bank, Gu and Mlawski have participated virtually in sessions on the vital role nonprofits play in advancing community health and the importance of public-private partnerships to drive social change while building financial acumen.