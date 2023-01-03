Sununu pushes back at NH mayors request for more statewide action: Your ‘tone and misleading content is disappointing’

MANCHESTER, NH – On Tuesday a coalition of mayors from around the state, including Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, released a letter directed at Gov. Chris Sununu calling for some specific action items to address the current crisis of homelessness around the state.

In that letter, the mayors were critical of the state’s overall response to the number of people experiencing homelessness:

“The State of New Hampshire’s systems of care for individuals experiencing or at-risk of homelessness are not meeting the needs of communities across the state and are contributing to a statewide homelessness crisis,” wrote the mayors, who represent communities in every corner of the state.

Sununu’s response took aim in particular at Manchester, noting that the city has “used very little of the $43 million from the American Rescue Plan funds to directly address homelessness and, as of Q3 of 2022 had only expended 22 percent of their funds.” Sununu also underscored the function of the state’s three Continuums of Care which are responsible for strategic use of resources – Manchester and Nashua have their own CoCs and there is one CoC for “the balance of the state.”

In 2021 Manchester Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a proposal for expenditure of the $43 million ARPA money, which must be spent by 2026. Homelessness services topped the list of objectives.

At a recent Board of Aldermen meeting Craig noted that the city had updated the status of $11.5 million in HUD money allocated through the Manchester CoC to address homelessness. Manchester Ink Link requested the updated list, which is below. As noted by Todd Fleming, who is coordinator of the city’s Community Improvement Program, city data has been updated, however he did not have access to the Manchester CoC project updates and referred us to Stephanie Savard. A request for that information was made but not immediately available due to staffing shortages, Savard said.

Sununu outlined various state allocations in 2022 for housing, including $100 million for InvestNH, announced in July 2022 promising “thousands of new units of low- to moderate-income housing in the state in the coming months;” emergency assistance for families in crisis ($20 million last month), providing funding for emergency and winter shelters ($5 million), building statewide healthcare access for individuals experiencing homelessness ($4 million), extending the landlord incentive program.

A request for more detailed information about the housing created by the $100 million InvestNH funds was made to the governor’s office Tuesday. We’ll provide an update when that information is received.

Sununu characterized the mayors’ request for assistance from the NH National Guard as “unprecedented,” however, in 2018 Sununu praised a similar emergency outreach in Rochester, praising it as “a model where in a matter of about three hours, everybody came together and took care of a very serious problem.”

The Governor’s full statement is below.