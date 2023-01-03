Pappas renews support of Congressional stock trading ban

WASHINGTON – As the 118th Congress begins, U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) is urging House Democratic and Republican leadership to include a ban on trading stocks by members of Congress in the upcoming rules package.

A House rules change can apply to Members of the House immediately, which will give Congress time to pass a permanent law that applies to both the House and the Senate.

In 2021, Pappas broke with a reversal by Democratic leadership in the house regarding the stock trading ban.

Pappas is a co-sponsor of H.R. 336, the Transparent Representation Upholding Service and Trust in Congress (TRUST) Act, as well as H.R.1579, the Ban Conflicted Trading Act, two bipartisan bills meant to prevent members of Congress from abusing their positions and profiting from public service.

A copy of the full letter to Speaker Designate Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) can be seen here.