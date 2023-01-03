Teen shot, killed by Gilford police officer during 911 call for ‘resident armed with knife’

CONCORD, NH – New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella on Tuesday released more information following a fatal shooting by police in Gilford on Jan. 1, 2023.

A teenager, identified as Mischa Fay, was shot and killed during a 911 call. Formella says the 17-year-old was armed with a knife and when officers entered the home, one officer discharged a taser while another officer discharged a firearm. The teen sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officers were wearing body cameras. The officers involved have not yet been identified as per police protocol. Formella’s full statement is below.