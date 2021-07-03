Sunday’s weather: Soggy Independence Day, with some sun toward day’s end

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Sunday’s Weather
Cool and showery for today, but should see showers winding down in the afternoon, with some possible breaks of sun late in the day. A warming trend begins tomorrow.
Fun Fact
With a heatwave at the start and end June, Concord recorded its warmest June in 145 years.
1st 70.3 in 1876
2nd 69.6 in 1870
3rd 69.5 in 2021
Weather Outlook July 4 – July 8
4th of July: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers High 68 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Some clouds Low 54 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Monday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds High Near 80 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Some clouds & more humid; thunderstorms late Low 66 Winds: SSW 5- 10 mph
Tuesday: Hot & humid with a mix of sun & clouds High 92 Winds: WSW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Warm & humid Low Near 70 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds, warm & humid with few thunderstorms High 87 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy & humid Low 62 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with afternoon showers & thunderstorms High 71 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Showers & thunderstorms Low 60 Winds: Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Warming trend next week and becoming hot and humid Tuesday and Wednesday with the risk of a few showers and thunderstorms ahead of an approaching cold front.
Beach Weather Update
- Weather Outlook: Cloudy. Showers likely.
- UV Index: Low.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None.
- Temperature: In the mid 60s
- Winds: North winds 5 to 10 mph.
- Surf Height: Around 4 feet.
- Water temperature: 60 degrees.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides – Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 08:07 AM. Low 1.4 feet (MLLW) 02:26 PM .
