Sunday’s weather: Soggy Independence Day, with some sun toward day’s end

Sunday’s Weather

Cool and showery for today, but should see showers winding down in the afternoon, with some possible breaks of sun late in the day. A warming trend begins tomorrow.

Fun Fact

With a heatwave at the start and end June, Concord recorded its warmest June in 145 years.

1st 70.3 in 1876

2nd 69.6 in 1870

3rd 69.5 in 2021

Weather Outlook July 4 – July 8

4th of July: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers High 68 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Sunday night: Some clouds Low 54 Winds: E 5-10 mph Monday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds High Near 80 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Monday night: Some clouds & more humid; thunderstorms late Low 66 Winds: SSW 5- 10 mph Tuesday: Hot & humid with a mix of sun & clouds High 92 Winds: WSW 10-20 mph Tuesday night: Warm & humid Low Near 70 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds, warm & humid with few thunderstorms High 87 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Cloudy & humid Low 62 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with afternoon showers & thunderstorms High 71 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Thursday night: Showers & thunderstorms Low 60 Winds: Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Warming trend next week and becoming hot and humid Tuesday and Wednesday with the risk of a few showers and thunderstorms ahead of an approaching cold front. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Cloudy. Showers likely.

: Cloudy. Showers likely. UV Index : Low.

: Low. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. Temperature : In the mid 60s

: In the mid 60s Winds : North winds 5 to 10 mph.

: North winds 5 to 10 mph. Surf Height : Around 4 feet.

: Around 4 feet. Water temperature : 60 degrees.

: 60 degrees. Rip Current Risk : Low

: Low Tides – Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 08:07 AM. Low 1.4 feet (MLLW) 02:26 PM . Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!