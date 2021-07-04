Cats reign over Dogs, 3-0 in Game 1; Game 2 rained out

MANCHESTER, NH – Maximo Castillo allowed only two hits in five scoreless innings, striking out a season-high six batters, and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) edged the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) 3-0 in rain-shortened game on Saturday.

The teams were scheduled to play a pair of seven-inning games, but the first game was called in the bottom of the sixth inning. The second game was postponed due to rain and will be made up on Sunday as part of a doubleheader at 4 p.m.

Fans with tickets for today’s doubleheader can redeem them for any other home game in 2021.

The Fisher Cats (23-27) scored in the bottom of the first inning. Austin Martin walked and moved to third on a single by Otto Lopez. Jordan Groshans delivered a run-scoring single to left.

The lead extended to 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning. Samad Taylor and Groshans walked, and both scored on a double to the wall in left-center by Chavez Young.

Castillo (W, 6-1) left after that, working five scoreless innings. Marcus Reyes pitched a perfect top of the sixth inning for his first save. AJ Politi (L, 1-7) allowed three runs on two hits, but suffered the loss for Portland (27-23).

The Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs will play a doubleheader on Sunday, July 4, at 4 p.m. A spectacular Mega Blast Atlas Fireworks Display will follow the second game at Delta Dental Stadium.

