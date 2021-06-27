Sunday’s weather: It’s the heat and the humidity, with temps in the 90s today

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Sunday’s Weather

Summer heat and humidity today into at least the middle of week. Heat index values up to 96 expected, so caution advised if outside for extended periods of time.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM tonight

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 96 expected.

* WHERE…Merrimack, Strafford, Cheshire, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham and Western and Central Hillsborough Counties.

* WHEN…From noon to 7 PM.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Weather Outlook June 27 – July 1

Today: Hot & humid with a mix of sun & clouds High 92 Winds: SW 10-20 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid Low 74 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Monday: Hazy, very hot, and humid High 98 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Monday night: Very warm and humid Low 77 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Hazy, very hot, and humid; spot afternoon thunderstorm High 95 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph Tuesday night: Hazy & warm Low 73 Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday: Hazy, hot & humid; afternoon thunderstorms High 92 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Some clouds, warm and humid Low 71 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Thursday: Mix sun & clouds; humid with thunderstorms High 88 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Some clouds & humid Low 69 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Increasing heat and humidity will result in heat index values rising into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees on Monday and possibly Tuesday. Check back for future updates on this period of expected heat as additional advisories will likely be needed. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Humid with clouds & sun UV Index: Very High.

: Humid with clouds & sun UV Index: Very High. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. Temperature : In the mid-80s.

: In the mid-80s. Winds : Southwest winds around 15 mph.

: Southwest winds around 15 mph. Surf Height : Around 3 feet.

: Around 3 feet. Water Temperature : 59 degrees.

: 59 degrees. Rip Current Risk: Low Tides – Hampton Beach: Low -1.2 feet (MLLW) 08:18 AM. High 8.8 feet (MLLW) 02:18 PM. Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!