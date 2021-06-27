July 1-31: NH Art Association partners with Creative Framing Solutions for July exhibit

MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire Art Association is partnering with Creative Framing Solutions, located in downtown Manchester, to provide an additional venue for members to exhibit and sell their work.

Creative Framing Solutions owner Grace Burr, a NHAA artist member, relocated her 30-year-old framing business from Gloucester, Massachusetts, seven years ago to a terrific location across from the Palace Theatre at 89 Hanover Street.

She recently approached NHAA offering to partner with the organization about exhibiting members’ works, with new exhibits each month.

The NHAA is located at the Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery in Portsmouth, with members from across the state and bordering states.

Artists exhibiting at Creative Framing Solutions for July are Cheryl Miller and Marianne Stillwagon.

Miller is a textile artist who creates fabric collages using hand-dyed cottons, batiks, and vintage fabrics that are stitched by machine.

Her work incorporates an eclectic mix of old and new, traditional and contemporary elements. She finds inspiration for her pieces from among other things medieval tapestries and Claude Monet’s paintings, as well as daily walks with her dog, music and happenstance.

Her exhibit titled, “Nature up Close,” are part of a series of work Miller has been doing over the last few years that focus on the colors and symbolism in nature.

Each of these works has a combination of abstract and realistic elements incorporating birds, insects or flowers that symbolize hope and resilience. The intent of this work is to take a few moments to focus on the small details in nature that offer a respite from our busy lives.

Stillwagon has a B.S. in Design and began her art career as a freelance graphic designer in 1980. Her focus soon changed to painting and early on she was a Contemporary Primitive Americana artist painting the ever-changing seasons of New England.

Stillwagon currently has a studio in Hillsborough Center, New Hampshire and one in Hardeeville, South Carolina, where she is inspired to paint the beautiful landscapes and wildlife of both regions.

She has participated in numerous fine art shows both retail and trade since beginning her career. Stillwagon’s art can be found in many private collections in the U.S. and abroad.

She is an exhibiting member of the New Hampshire Art Association, the Monadnock Area Art Association, the Society of Bluffton Artists, the Art League of Hilton Head and also a juried member of the National Association Of Women Artists, National and South Carolina Chapters.

Go & Do

NH Art Association artists at Creative Framing Solutions

Where: 89 Hanover Street, Manchester

Phone: 603-320-5988

When: July 1 through July 31. Opening reception, Friday, July 9, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Hours: Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.