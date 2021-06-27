Rodriguez and Bishop combine to one-hit Fisher Cats

BOWIE, MD. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats were close to picking up their first series sweep of the 2021 season, but an inspired pitching performance from Bowie Bay Sox hurlers Grayson Rodriguez and Cameron Bishop pushed off that sweep for at least one more week.

Rodriguez and Bishop limited New Hampshire to just one hit on Saturday, a Chavez Young fourth-inning single, as Bowie went on to a 10-0 victory.

Bowie put four runs on the board in the second, which would ultimately be more than enough given their outstanding pitching, but they’d go on to put up more runs in the third, fifth and sixth.

New Hampshire didn’t help their cause with three errors on the night and Chris Bec would be ejected in the eighth after striking out.

Fisher Cats Starting Pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson (2-1) was chased from the game two outs into the third inning, having given up six runs off seven walks and four hits, including a home run to Alexis Torres.

Rodriguez (3-0) struck out eight Fisher Cats during his five-inning start and Bishop earned his third save of the year, filling out the other four innings of the contest.

The series concludes on Sunday, Saturday’s loss snapped what had been a seven-game winning streak for New Hampshire.