Still seeking answers: Autopsy results inconclusive on woman found dead at baseball field, police seeking more info

CONCORD, NH – New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young says autopsy results on the body of a Manchester woman found at the Youngsville baseball field in December are inconclusive, and police are seeking anyone who may have information about Cynthia Halloran’s activities on or around Dec. 30, 2020. The following update was provided on March 11, 2021.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, Manchester Police responded to a 911 call reporting that a body, later identified as Ms. Halloran, 69, of Manchester, had been found behind one of the fields in the Youngsville baseball complex near the parking lot for the Rockingham Rail Trail.

New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval performed an autopsy on Ms. Halloran on December 31, 2020. However, the determination of the cause and manner of Ms. Halloran’s death was not complete at that time pending further investigation and testing. Now, after further investigation and testing, Dr. Duval has concluded that Ms. Halloran’s cause and manner of death are undetermined. Accordingly, the investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death will continue.

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing Ms. Halloran’s whereabouts between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

Anyone who saw Ms. Halloran that morning, or with any information on this matter is encouraged to contact detectives of the Manchester Police Department at (603) 668-8711 or you can make an anonymous tip via ManchesterCrimeLine.