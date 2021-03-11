NH GOP staffs up for 2022 with new press secretary, finance director

CONCORD, NH – Two new appointments were announced this week by the New Hampshire Republican State Committee for the 2022 election cycle.

Former field organizers Maya Harvey and DJ Burke join the staff as press secretary and finance director, respectively.

“We are so excited to welcome Maya Harvey as our NHGOP Press Secretary for the 2022 cycle,” said NHGOP Chairman Stephen Stepanek. “Maya joins our growing NHGOP staff to provide critical help in developing and spreading our party’s message of fiscal responsibility and she will promote our efforts to protect the New Hampshire Advantage. We are building an operation at the NHGOP that is poised to expand our majorities in the State House & Senate while retaining the Executive Council and the Governor’s Office in 2022 as we defeat Maggie Hassan, Chris Pappas, and Ann Kuster.”

Harvey, a graduate of Dickinson College, says she’s looking forward to supporting the NH-focused agenda” set forth by the governor.

“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to represent the voices of the New Hampshire Republican Party and to amplify our conservative values across the state,” said Harvey. “Governor Chris Sununu, Senate President Morse, and Speaker Sherm Packard have set forth a positive, New Hampshire-focused agenda that amplifies our Granite State values and puts us in the best position possible to succeed. I look forward to working alongside the rest of the NHGOP team to elect strong Republican candidates who will defend the New Hampshire Advantage and protect our ‘Live Free or Die’ values.”

Burke served as a regional field director for the New Hampshire Trump Victory organization in 2020 and previously worked in the private sector as a financial analyst.

“I am very excited to announce DJ Burke is joining our NHGOP Team as our Finance Director,” said Stepanek. “DJ was a phenomenal Regional Field Director for the Trump Victory Operation in 2020 and prior to his work in politics he worked in finance. DJ’s skill set and commitment to New Hampshire’s Live Free or Die spirit are great additions to our New Hampshire Republican Party; after setting records in 2020 we are excited to work to raise even more money in 2022.”

Burke said he’s ready to roll up his sleeves for the upcoming election cycle.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with Chairman Stepanek, Vice-Chair Pamela Tucker, Executive Director Joe Sweeney and the entire NHGOP team to support Republicans across the state of New Hampshire,” Burke said. “I am eager to build off the successes of the 2020 election cycle and support the efforts of Governor Chris Sununu, Senate President Morse, and Speaker Sherm Packard and their respective teams to make sure New Hampshire Republicans have the resources to win. After helping to elect candidates that flipped both the New Hampshire House and Senate red as a Field Director in 2020, I’m setting my sights on electing even more Republicans in 2022 while sending new representatives down to D.C., who will fight for the people of New Hampshire. I look forward to holding New Hampshire Democrats accountable, and electing New Hampshire Republicans as the new NHGOP Finance Director.”

