Investigators asking for help piecing together whereabouts of woman found dead in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in determining the whereabouts of a 69-year-old woman in the hours before she was found dead on Dec. 30, 2020, near a city baseball complex.

The body of Cynthia Halloran was found shortly after 7:30 a.m. that Wednesday behind one of the fields in the Youngsville baseball complex near the Rockingham Rail Trail.

New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval performed an autopsy but Halloran’s cause and manner of death remain undetermined, pending further investigation and toxicology tests.

New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg on Friday asked the public for help in tracing Halloran’s whereabouts between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., two hours before her body was found.

Investigators released a photograph of Halloran. Anyone who saw Halloran that morning, or with any information regarding the incident is encouraged to call detectives at (603) 668-8711. The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available, while protecting the integrity of the investigation.