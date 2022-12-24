Some 80,000 still without power in New Hampshire after winter storm wallops New England

CONCORD, NH – As of 7 a.m. Saturday, almost 80,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power due to downed trees and wires as crews continue working to restore service.

The Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) urges residents and visitors to use caution when driving as many roads are closed from downed trees.

“Never drive around a road closure as there could be live wires in the roadway,” said HSEM Director Robert Buxton. “If your area is still without power, make sure to check in on neighbors, especially the elderly and those who may be vulnerable.”

Eversource crews made progress restoring approximately 27,000 customer outages overnight. “We currently have just over 57,000 customers without power. Since the start of the storm we have restored over 237,000 customers,” according to Eversource early Saturday morning. Additional crews from out of state were assisting in restoration efforts and hundreds of crews were working throughout the state to restore customers as safely and quickly as possible. Estimated restoration times are posted on Eversource’s website as they become available – https://outagemap.eversource.com. As of 10 a.m. there were 1,617 Manchester Eversource customers still without power.

According to a Unitil update, approximately 5,350 customers remained without power as of 10 a.m., down from a peak of about 22,000 early Friday evening. Of those who still have no power, just over 3,700 customers are in New Hampshire’s Capital region and nearly 1,600 are in the Seacoast region. Approximately 40 customers are without power in Massachusetts.

“This storm could not have come at a worse time and we recognize that many of our customers are wondering if they will have the lights back on in time for their family gatherings. We appreciate their patience during this difficult time,” Unitil Media Relations Manager Alec O’Meara said. “Our crews worked hand in hand with emergency responders through windy conditions and plunging temperatures overnight, addressing public safety issues while restoring power where possible.”

The strong winds that caused the most significant outages were associated with an Arctic front that moved through the region early Friday evening. The winds brought down wires and resulted in numerous broken poles and severe tree damage.

Given the extensive repair work that remains, crews are continuing to assess damage and will provide an estimated restoration time for all customers when possible. As power is restored to impacted areas, crews will be redeployed throughout Unitil’s service territories to bring the remaining customers back online. All system and New Hampshire regional emergency operation centers remain open in order to best coordinate response efforts.

It is likely that some customers will not have power restored by Christmas day and should consider alternative plans if they plan to host holiday events. Customers who are still without power and may need shelter should contact their local town or city for sheltering and warming center information.

If using a generator at your home, please note that an improperly installed or positioned generator can cause exhaust, containing deadly carbon monoxide, to accumulate in your dwelling. Installing a carbon monoxide detector can help detect this odorless and colorless gas before it becomes a dangerous concern. In addition, such generators can “backfeed” electricity into the distribution lines and electrical equipment, seriously injuring or electrocuting a line worker or anyone who may touch a now-energized line thought to be dead. More important safety messages on generator usage can be found online at Unitil.com.

Report power outages to your utility provider every 24 hours until it is restored:

Eversource 1-800-662-7764

Liberty Utilities 1-855-349-9455

NH Electric Co-Op 1-800-343-6432

Unitil 1-888-301-7700

Buxton also makes the following safety recommendations:

Stay informed by signing up for NH Alerts and monitoring National Weather Service radio or broadcast weather reports.

Drivers should be alert for crews clearing debris and use caution.

Use flashlights, rather than candles, for emergency lighting.

Do not use a gas range or oven as an alternate source of heat.

Only use a generator that has been wired to the house electrical service by a professional electrician.

Never run a generator inside a building or in an enclosed space and keep them 10 feet away from buildings with the exhaust pointed away.

Learn more about power outage safety at ReadyNH.gov.