Happy Holidays Welcome InkLinkArts

Twenty eight years ago, then as now, on the seventh night of Chanukah, Saturday Night Live, used its Weekend Update to launch Manchester native, Adam Sandler’s Chanukah Song. With acoustic guitar and weekend update host Norm MacDonald, Sandler cracked up the live audience and created an enduring epic song that continues to get played every year at this time.

This year, Christmas Eve and the 7th night of Chanukah match up and our Manchester community is considerably more diverse than it was twenty eight years ago. Now, as then, we best see the diversity around us through the eyes of artists. Visual Arts, Performance Art and the Art of Spoken and Written Words all contribute to a better understanding of ourselves and our neighbors.

“Merry Everything and Happy Always” doesn’t do justice to the multitude of individual customs in our community, but in the coming year, we will begin to give more voice and space to the rising and diverse generation of talented residents of Greater Manchester, New Hampshire.

Inkubator

Manchester Ink Link has started preparing the way by launching an Inkubator for the next generation of reporting. You can help fund our growth by contributing to this program. This is growth in dramatic contrast to the latest newsletter from the Society of Professional Journalists which wrote that “in the last two weeks, many media companies have tried to cut costs by reducing staff. At Gannett, roughly 6% of its news division was laid off. The Washington Post ended its Sunday magazine, one of the last of its kind in the country. The Post also laid off Pulitzer Prize winner Sarah L Kaufman, one of the last full-time dance critics in the country and eliminated it weekly style invitational humor contest.”

Ink Link Arts and Culture

By contrast, The Ink Link has quietly launched @InkLinkArts on Instagram and welcomes all local artists who are active on that platform to include us and shout out to us in your posts. We will begin to amplify your visibility as the new year begins. #InkLinkArts

Bringing you tidings of comfort and joy…. and #InkLinkArts and Culture.

Would you like to be an early adopter or contributor?