MPD Under the Radar: Street brother punches, Mazda man scams and a broken gas pump

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their re-occurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

June 1, 1:23 p.m. – A woman called police and said she was just punched by her brother off Queen City Avenue, although qualified that the man was her “street brother,” not her biological brother.

The woman gave a description of the street brother and she left to another location. Police were unable to find the street brother.

June 1, 2:14 p.m. – A man called police from March Avenue saying that a second man owning a Toyota Tacoma took the door of that Tacoma and slammed it into the door of his Mazda. The first man told police that he has video of the incident.

Approximately 40 minutes later, the Tacoma owner called police saying that the Mazda man tried to scam him.

Information on the Mazda man’s alleged scam or any other information was not provided.

June 1, 3:26 p.m. – A woman on Cedar Street reported that when picking up her child at day care, another woman spit on her car and punctured her tires.

It is not clear why the other woman did this, additional information was not provided.

June 1, 3:27 p.m. – A woman on Mammoth Road called police to assist her with a roommate who was moving out, but was acting poorly. The woman asked the roommate to behave herself, but was threatening the woman’s husband.

Ten minutes after the call, the woman called back and said that the situation was resolved.

Additional information was not provided.

June 1, 4:19 p.m. – An employee of a restaurant on Brown Avenue discovered a dog in a vehicle outside of the restaurant where she worked.

She drought the dog to a kennel and the next day, the dog was brought to a shelter. Several hours after the dog was brought to the shelter, the owner of the dog contacted police and went to the shelter to re-unite with her dog.

Additional information was not provided.

June 1, 4:59 p.m. – A woman called police from a gas station on Lake Avenue after pre-paying $40 for gas. The woman says that the pump did not work and the gas station cashier would not give her a refund.

Additional information was not provided.