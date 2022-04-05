SNHU Softball Wins Pair of Games at Le Moyne Monday

DeWitt, N.Y. – Southern New Hampshire University pushed across a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning to slip past Le Moyne 9-7 in the opener of Monday’s doubleheader.  The Penmen also won 5-0 in the nightcap to make it eight wins in the last ten starts.

There were five lead changes with the Penmen scoring a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning to win the first game.  Junior Abi Gray (Litchfield, N.H.) drew a walk, and pinch-runner sophomore Abby Hagerty (Marshfield, Mass.) advanced to third on a single by junior Bryn Garczynski (Norwood, Mass.).  Sophomore Alyssa Dimauro (Chester, N.H.) singled in one run, and Garczynski crossed on a ground out by graduate student Chloe Griffin (Scarborough, Maine).

Griffin and McKechnie combined on a three-hit shutout in the second game. Griffin worked the first four innings for the win, improving to 2-4 and McKechnie finished up, allowing only one hit over the final three frames.

Garczynski walked to open the top of the third, Griffin singled, and Dickinson doubled to center field to bring home the game’s first run. SNHU picked up an unearned run thanks to a pair of Dolphin errors in the sixth, and added three in the seventh. Griffin singled to start the top of the seventh, and Dickinson followed with a base hit. After Carbonneau reached on a fielder’s choice, Mota singled home a run. Resetar drove in a pair of runs to make it 5-0.

The Penmen have now won eight of the last ten contests since returning from the Florida spring. The Penmen, at 6-2 in the NE10, sit in third place in the league. SNHU has won 10 of the last 11 meetings with Le Moyne.

SNHU will play a doubleheader at Saint Anselm College on Saturday, April 9 starting at 1:00 p.m.

