Mayor announces new chief of staff and departure of long-time aide

MANCHESTER, NH – Staff changes at City Hall include a departure and a promotion.

Shannon MacLeod has been promoted to serve as Mayor Joyce Craig’s Chief of Staff following the announced departure Tuesday of Lauren Smith, who joined Craig’s team in 2018.

MacLeod previously served as Policy Director for the mayor.

“For the past two years, Shannon has led policy initiatives in my office with outstanding attention to detail and professionalism,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “She is dedicated to progress and has proved time and time again her passion to make our community better.”

As Chief of Staff, MacLeod will direct all operations in the Mayor’s Office. Prior to joining Mayor Craig’s team in 2020, MacLeod was the New Hampshire State Director for Senator Kirsten Gillibrand’s presidential campaign and held senior positions in several statewide New Hampshire campaigns and organizations. She also served as Mayor Craig’s Finance Director during her successful 2017 election.

“I’m honored to continue to serve Manchester as Mayor Craig’s Chief of Staff,” said MacLeod. “Our city has made incredible progress throughout Mayor Craig’s time in City Hall, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue to work with the Mayor and City staff to continue to move Manchester forward.”

MacLeod is replacing Smith as Chief of Staff later this month. Smith joined Mayor Craig’s Office in 2018 and was promoted to Chief of Staff in February 2020.

“Lauren provided steadfast leadership through one of the most difficult times in our City’s history. I’m grateful for her work on behalf of our community and look forward to seeing the positive impact that she’ll continue to have on Manchester,” added Mayor Craig.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to have served Manchester for the past four and half years alongside Mayor Craig – and I’m proud of what we accomplished,” Smith said. “Over the past two years, people across the Queen City stepped up to help our community come back from the pandemic stronger. I couldn’t be more thankful for the opportunity to work with all of them.”