Shopping local this holiday season

The Christmas shopping season is here once again. I personally love finding a gift for the people on my list that is both meaningful and fits their personality, so quite enjoy the shopping element of the holiday. The gifts do not need to be large or expensive, they are simply gifts that are well thought out. I love finding that “one-of-a-kind” gift.

The greatest places to find such gifts in my experience are local retailers and creators.

Local stores often sell unique gifts, many of which are made by local creators. It is the unique – and often one-of-a-kind – gifts that I personally go for because it shows that you were thoughtful in your purchase. And if you cannot find anything, many of our local retailers also sell gift certificates or gift cards.

I know that it is often more expensive to shop local … I hear this from my friends a lot. There is truth to that statement. The retailers that buy products at wholesale don’t have the buying power (buy as much product) as say Walmart or Target so would need to charge more. The local artisan creates, which costs money. So the customer is not only paying for the finished product, but they are paying for the creator’s skill. You are paying for the time and effort put into creating the gift … and it is really hard to put a price on creativity.

In addition to supporting local and the possible uniqueness of the gift, the local seller often has superior customer service and they also have the ability to more readily help the customer because they do not have to get multiple approvals to do anything.

Even though there are many benefits to shopping local, even more than I mentioned, everything revolves around price, especially now with inflation so high. So here is where we can find middle ground – or take the middle path. Maybe buy local for your spouse or immediate family. For example, instead of buying your spouse that piece of jewelry, tools, or picking up a gift card from a national, get a piece of jewelry made by a local artisan maybe using existing jewelry, get some tools from a local hardware store, or a gift card to a local shop or restaurant.

Speaking of restaurants, shopping can make us hungry – or shopping could be an excuse to eat…I’m down with that. Why not eat at a local restaurant or even buy a gift card at a local food eatery as a gift.

Another great gift idea for couples or your spouse is a “date night” gift. A gift card to a local restaurant followed by tickets to a local show at a (live) theatre. The show could be a play, a comedian, or music…whatever is to your liking. As far as parking…it’s free after 8 p.m. on Elm Street and even when they charge, it’s not really expensive. There are also parking garages as well as free parking on some side streets near Elm on weekends. There is also the option to get local food to go and stream something at home. Want some candy or beer…there are local places for those too!

I have listed some local Downtown area establishments below. This list is not nearly all-inclusive but is meant to give readers some ideas.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! And of course happy shopping!

Some Local Eateries

City Hall Pub at 8 Hanover Street in Manchester

Suddenly Susan’s Gourmet Deli at 87 Hanover Street in Manchester

KS Kitchen at 1105 Elm Street in Manchester

The Gyro Spot at 1073 Elm Street in Manchester

Taj India at 967 Elm Street in Manchester

Some Local Retailers / Creators

The Bookery at 844 Elm Street in Manchester

Heart and Hand Unique Gifts at 823 Elm Street in Manchester

Lila and Finch at 1361 Elm Street in Manchester

550 Art Center at 550 Elm Street in Manchester

Antiques on Elm at 321 Elm Street in Manchester

Green Envy, 377 Elm St., Unit 1, in Manchester

Love Manchester T-shirt Collection by Jen Drociak (online shop)

Some Confections and Beer

Granite State Candy Shop at 832 Elm Street in Manchester

Boards and Brews Board Game Cafe at 941 Elm Street in Manchester

Van Otis Chocolates at 341 Elm Street in Manchester

Woodstacker Beer Company at 850 Elm Street in Manchester

Dancing Lion Chocolate at 917 Elm Street in Manchester

As always, email me at bchicoinemht@gmail.com with any comments!