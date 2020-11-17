Shaheen, Pappas and Hassan mourn 500th NH COVID-19 death

WASHINGTON – As New Hampshire reached its 500th COVID-19 death on Monday, Manchester’s members of Congress took a moment to take stock of the grim milestone.

Congressman Chris Pappas said that America has seen dark times in the past and that once again the country must unite to address the pandemic, but also mourned those who have been lost so far.

“New Hampshire families are experiencing heartbreaking loss from this pandemic, and nothing can make up for the loss of loved ones taken by this terrible disease,” said Pappas. “I join the people of New Hampshire in mourning the 500 Granite Staters who have died from COVID-19. These individuals leave behind family and friends whose grief and pain is profound.”

U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan also mourned the occasion, and used it as an opportunity to urge greater support for local communities in New Hampshire.

“My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of each of the five hundred Granite Staters who have been taken from us by this devastating pandemic,” said Hassan. “As cases continue to surge in New Hampshire and across the country, our health care providers and communities need additional relief now to help save lives.”

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen shared similar sentiments.

“This is a solemn day for New Hampshire. Five hundred Granite Staters have been taken from us, each one of them a beloved family member, friend or colleague. My thoughts are with the loved ones and community members mourning and with those who are fighting to recover from this virus,” said Shaheen. “We’ve seen record-setting figures of infections in New Hampshire and across the country, including one million new cases in under a week. The foot-dragging in Washington to respond to this crisis has to end. Our hospitals and health care providers need resources to meet the surge of hospitalizations; cities and towns need help to keep first responders and teachers on payroll; small businesses need support to keep their doors open and families need assistance to put food on the table. We are still in the middle of this pandemic and our communities need help now. Refusing to come to the negotiating table hurts those who are suffering the most amid this crisis. It is past time for Mitch McConnell’s obstruction to end so we can get a deal done – the health and safety of Americans depends on it.”