Hassan talks with local leaders on COVID relief

WASHINGTON – On Monday, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) gathered a virtual panel of municipal and county leaders across the Granite State, seeking feedback as she continues to urge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to allow the passage of a new COVID-19 stimulus bill.

Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier hoped that both sides in Washington can put their egos aside and provide some kind of relief, also criticizing New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu for failing to support at least a temporary mask mandate in the state on the heels of a recent outbreak in Coos County.

Grenier feared that without aid, the city would have to lay off several first responders, but hopes that the city’s fiscal year calendar can at least slightly delay that possibility if a new version of the CARES Act does not come soon.

Other local leaders such as Lebanon City Manager Shaun Mulholland and Strafford County Sheriff David Dubois noted that layoffs have already become necessary under their watch and a lack of aid would necessitate additional layoffs as counties and municipalities struggle with reduced revenues.

Other concerns during the call included fear of a lockdown that could harm local retail businesses during a critical Christmas shopping season.

Grenier said several restaurants in Berlin are on the verge of going out of business and Cheshire County Administrator Chris Coates echoed that sentiment in Keene, where he noted that downtown business has dwindled due to a decreased student population at Keene State College.

Hassan said that she has begun negotiations with rank-and-file Senate Republicans to try and find a compromise, including topics such as enhanced unemployment security.

“Some people on the other side who are interested need to make McConnell understand that some of his members want to craft a package,” said Hassan.

She said that she is unsure if additional unemployment benefits will be part of a final package and has heard from business owners who say it has impacted their ability to find employees. Hassan also noted that the additional unemployment support should only be given to employees unable to return to work safely due to fears of a pre-existing condition or illness of their own or a loved one. However, she understands that many front-line workers face that fear every day.