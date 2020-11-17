Primary Bank announces winners of $30K giveaway as part of 5th anniversary celebration

BEDFORD, NH – When considering how to best commemorate their 5th anniversary, Primary Bank didn’t have to look far for an answer – celebrating the success of a local bank means celebrating the community itself. After all, strengthening and serving New Hampshire has always been their primary focus which is why they have become the bank of choice for many local businesses.

“We opened our doors five years ago, and we were very honored to be warmly welcomed,” said Bill Stone, Primary Bank President and CEO. “Southern New Hampshire is where we live, work, and play, and supporting community involvement is a cornerstone of our values, both personally and professionally.”

With so many hardworking nonprofits in the State to choose from, Primary Bank decided to reach out to the communities directly for nominations. More than 20,000 nominations were received for nearly 500 nonprofits who provide a direct benefit to their respective communities. The top five nominated finalists received more than 12,500 votes in the final round leading to these results:

Primary Winner ($20,000) Granite State Dog Recovery

Runners-up ($2,500 each) Fueled By Kids The Jason R. Flood Memorial Palace Theatres Granite YMCA



Congratulations to these finalists and the many other worthy New Hampshire nonprofits who have made an incredible impact on their communities.