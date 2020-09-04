Sept. 3 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 41 new positive results with 9 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, September 3, 2020, DHHS announced 41 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,347 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54 percent being female and 46 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (10), Merrimack (5), Strafford (5), Rockingham (4), Coos (2), Belknap (1), Carroll (1), and Cheshire (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (9) and Nashua (3).

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 715 (10 percent) of 7,347 cases. Five of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either recently traveled, had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, or are associated with an outbreak setting.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated September 3, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,347 Recovered 6,675 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 432 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 240 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 715 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 10 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 215,875 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 29,925 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 42,704 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 79 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 1,725

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 8/27 8/28 8/29 8/30 8/31 9/1 9/2 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 727 634 729 259 320 762 812 606 LabCorp 830 369 806 452 531 823 748 651 Quest Diagnostics 1,041 870 671 710 213 626 418 650 Mako Medical 19 7 0 0 0 0 0 4 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 704 569 486 492 340 638 613 549 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 360 305 321 181 222 315 316 289 Other Laboratory* 173 99 160 161 637 171 146 221 Total 3,854 2,853 3,173 2,255 2,263 3,335 3,053 2,969 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 8/27 8/28 8/29 8/30 8/31 9/1 9/2 Daily Average LabCorp 13 7 10 5 3 8 8 8 Quest Diagnostics 72 41 40 38 20 42 34 41 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 12 17 1 0 10 11 9 9 Other Laboratory* 7 7 4 0 11 11 8 7 Total 104 72 55 43 44 72 59 64

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.