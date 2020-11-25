School district notified of COVID-19 clusters at three schools

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Health Department notified the Manchester School District that it has identified clusters of COVID-19 cases in city schools for the first time. A cluster is defined as three or more cases in the same classroom or group during the same timeframe.

The clusters were identified at three different schools: Parker Varney Elementary School, Central High School and Manchester School of Technology. All cases considered part of the school clusters were reported over the past two weeks and the school community was notified of each positive case as they occurred. Following protocols developed with the Health Department, and guidance from the NH Department of Health and Human Services, the positive cases are isolating at home.

We have already notified anyone who was identified as a close contact of the three positive cases in this cluster. The clusters will be reported to the NH Department of Health and Human Services as part of the Health Department’s regular infectious disease reporting process. At this time, there is no additional action required, and this notice is for informational purposes only.

If you have any questions, please contact Assistant Superintendent Jenn Gills at jgillis@mansd.org.

As always, please continue to follow these COVID-19 precautions:

Stay home when you are sick, even if your symptoms are mild.

Practice physical distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from those who do not live with you.

Wear a mask or face covering.

Avoid congregate settings or crowds.

Wash your hands regularly, especially after using the restroom and before preparing or consuming food. Using soap and hot water, wash for about 20 seconds. If soap and water are not accessible, hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol is recommended.

Avoid coughing or sneezing into your hands or in the air. Always try to cough or sneeze into a tissue, then throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, cough/sneeze into your arm/elbow. Clean your hands after coughing or sneezing and throwing the tissue away.

As much as you can, avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.

Consider getting tested if you are sick or may have come in contact with a positive person. Free COVID-19 testing is offered Tuesdays/Thursdays by appointment in Manchester; call 668-1547 for an appointment.