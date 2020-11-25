Police: Man arrested for sexual assault confessed to Texas doctor he had molested 15 children

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man, arrested on a charge of sexually assaulting a young girl last year, disclosed to a Texas doctor in 2019 that he had molested 15 children in the past, according to court records.

Manchester detectives were made aware of the alleged Texas admission last year but were unable to identify any of the children and closed the investigation into Raymond Nolan, 28.

Nolan, whose address is listed as the New Horizons/FIT homeless shelter at 199 Manchester St., was arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District on a felony charge of felonious sexual assault of a then 6-year-old girl.

Judge David A. Anderson ordered Nolan held on preventative detention with another bail hearing set for Dec. 8 to allow defense counsel to learn more about Nolan’s treatment in Texas and “any other information that he believes is relevant to the court’s decision on bail.”

In the most recent incident, according to the sworn affidavit of Detective Scott Riley, on Oct. 31, 2019, a woman called police to report her daughter told her Nolan had tickled “her privacy.” Nolan denied the accusation when confronted by police.

The child was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center but when asked if anyone had touched her inappropriately, she said nobody had. When she was asked about “Ray,” police said the child’s demeanor changed, she grunted and threw her body backward in her chair. She answered she didn’t know when asked questions about Ray and then stated, “I do not want to talk about Ray.” The interview ended.

On Dec. 18, 2019, Detective Nicholas Georgoulis received a law enforcement letter from the Division of Children, Youth and Families. The report originated from Dr. Jason Doorish of the Sante Center for Healing in Argyle, Texas, where Nolan was a patient. Doorish reported that Nolan disclosed he had molested 15 children in the past and that he had sexually abused children since he was 19 or 20 years of age. The doctor said Nolan was in treatment for “sex addiction.”

Nolan also reported that some of his victims were siblings of friends. Police, to date, have been unable to identify those victims.

The case was closed by Detective Nicholas Georgoulis on Jan. 8, 2020, with the understanding it would be reopened if new information developed in the future.

On Sept. 20, 2020, Detective Riley learned Nolan was back in the city and that he had been removed from a hotel in the Seacoast area for indecent exposure.

Riley called Exeter police and learned Nolan was removed from a hotel there for exposing himself to the front desk clerk.

On Oct. 18, 2020, detectives again interviewed Nolan. Nolan told them he suffers from a disease that causes issues with his memory. He recalled, however, that he was accused in 2019 of touching a child in the genital area. He again denied the accusation.

Nolan said he had some issues due to his being molested as a child. He said the day of the alleged incident he was drinking which may have played a factor with his memory. However, when asked, he said he was not attracted to 6-year-old girls.

He said he was high and drunk when he exposed himself in Exeter. “I have a problem,” he told the detective.

Riley refocused the conversation to the day of the alleged child assault and asked Nolan if he was not being honest because he did not want to get in trouble.

“I really do not want to go to prison,” he said. Riley asked him if he could be honest with him now. Nolan told him he was horse playing that day and was drunk and “may have done it by accident.” Asked if he meant he should not have done it but did do it intentionally, Nolan said “ya.” He said he touched the child’s genitalia over her clothes and he remembered the child running off saying he had touched her.

Asked if he had touched other children, Nolan said he had but he doesn’t remember who. He said he had sex with a friend’s 9-year-old sister when he was 16 years old.

“It is not like I just went up to her and asked her if she wanted to have sex. She is the one that engaged it. I was thinking she was molested before, but not by me,” Nolan told the detective.

Riley said he has been unable to locate that girl to date.

Police learned on Nov. 5 that Nolan was living with a friend who has a young child

Riley called Nolan and asked if he had any concerns about living with a young child.

“I would not touch children as they may jeopardize my living arrangements as it is freezing outside,” Riley quoted Nolan as saying.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact Detective Riley at 603-792-5748.