Saturday’s weather: Chilly winds, sunny and cooler, high of 38 (feels like 32)

Weather Watch Video
Saturday’s Weather
Today will be 20 degrees colder than yesterday with highs in the upper 30s but feeling like 32 with a cold wind. Sunday will be milder with highs in the upper 40s.
5-Day Outlook, Feb. 11-15
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week will start with temperatures in the 40s with 50s on Wednesday and lower 60s on Thursday! Turning colder next weekend.
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured in the morning, then clearing. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph… except northwest 45 to 65 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 29 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then becomes partly sunny. Highs 14 to 24. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 16 below.