Saturday’s weather: Chilly winds, sunny and cooler, high of 38 (feels like 32)

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch Video

Saturday’s Weather

Today will be 20 degrees colder than yesterday with highs in the upper 30s but feeling like 32 with a cold wind. Sunday will be milder with highs in the upper 40s.

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 11-15 Today: Sunny, breezy, & cooler. High 38 (feel like 32) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Some sun & nice. High 47 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Some clouds. Low 30 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Monday: Lots of clouds & mild. High 43 Winds: NNE 5-15 mph Monday night: Some clouds. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and mild. High 45 Winds: NW 10-20 mph Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 27 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a late-day shower. High 51 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph Wednesday night: Some clearing and mild. Low 40 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week will start with temperatures in the 40s with 50s on Wednesday and lower 60s on Thursday! Turning colder next weekend.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured in the morning, then clearing. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph… except northwest 45 to 65 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 29 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then becomes partly sunny. Highs 14 to 24. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 16 below.