Convicted sex offender sentenced to 3 years in state prison

MANCHESTER, NH – Travis Demers, a registered sex offender with a history of taking photos or video of women using public bathrooms, on Friday was sentenced to 3 to 7 years in the New Hampshire State Prison for failing to provide police with his online identifiers for TikTok and Tinder.

Demers, 24, pleaded guilty in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District to two counts of registration of criminal offenders for not providing Manchester police his online identifier within five days of creating a social media account.

He also pleaded true to a probation violation for failing to be of good conduct and arrest-free.

If Demers completes sexual offender treatment while at the prison, his sentence may be reduced by six months. He also was credited with 195 days of pre-trial confinement. Once he is released from prison, Demers is to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 unless they are a family member.

Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Sarah Sheeler said Demers, while out on probation, continued his behavior. She said police received a report on July 30, 2022, from a girl who said Demers recorded her with his cellphone while she was using the bathroom.

Defense attorney Devon Ayer said Demers had “no ill will,” did not intend to create victims and is apologetic. She said such behavior doesn’t happen in a vacuum

She said Demers had a tragic upbringing, which included child abuse, in Manchester where he lived mainly with his father, twin brother and another younger brother. His father died of lung cancer in 2017 and a year later on the anniversary of his death, his mother, who suffered from substance abuse, died.

She said Demers suffered his own substance abuse but persevered although he ended his education after his junior year in high school

Ayer said a psycho-sexual evaluation of him did not find him to be a sexual deviant but determined he needs mental health treatment to correct his behavior.

She said being sentenced to the state prison gives Demers an opportunity to start treatment.

Demers has a history of recording or attempting to record women and girls in public bathrooms, including an incident last year at the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem, and is required to register with police as a sex offender.

He was convicted on breach of privacy charges after seven incidents at Manchester businesses including the Mall of New Hampshire, Savers, and Hannaford Supermarkets, between July and October 2019.