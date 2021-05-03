Question of the Week: What are your thoughts on the new Fisher Cats season?

Monday, May 3, 2021

A view of the infield at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in from beyond the right field fence. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Each week, Manchester Ink Link asks its readers a new Question of the Week and this week we’re asking you about the upcoming New Hampshire Fisher Cats season.

Are you planning on watching future Major League baseball players come to the Queen City? Is baseball just not your thing, or maybe it will be later in the summer once COVID-19 infection rates come down? And what about other professional sports – are the Fisher Cats unique now that the Monarchs are gone, or could Manchester support other teams?

The Fisher Cats begin their campaign on May 4 in Portland and return to Manchester for a May 11th home opener against the Somerset Patriots. For our preview column, click here.

