Police looking for information from weekend gunfire report outside South Willow restaurant

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a reported shooting incident outside Yee Dynasty over the weekend.

On May 2, 2021, at approximately 12:10 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street for a 911 hang-up call in which yelling was heard on the line. When police arrived witnesses told officers that there had been an altercation between a group of females and a male. It had taken place outside the restaurant and they reported hearing a loud bang.

A shell casing was located about 50 feet away from the front entrance of Yee Dynasty. No gunshot victims were located, nor was there any property damage.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. If you would like to leave an anonymous tip you can call the Manchester Crime Line at 603-624-4040.