Praise for school board vote to increase minimum wage for district employees from Raise Up NH

MANCHESTER, NH – In response to the Aug. 22 Manchester Board of School Committee vote to increase the minimum wage for School District employees to $15 per hour, Raise Up NH issued the following statement:

“Raise Up NH is proud of its members and supporters who organized and successfully championed the $15 per hour minimum wage at the Manchester School District. This action is a positive step forward in helping to ensure that Paraprofessionals, Food Service workers, and 21st Century staff who do the important work that contributes to the educational success of our children are compensated fairly. However, there is still work to be done to address the poverty-level wages of other workers in the state. New Hampshire is the only state in New England without a state minimum wage which means the state defaults to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

While not recognized for our efforts after tonight’s successful resolution, our partners and members organized for months to communicate with school board members and to provide public comment during Board of School Committee meetings. We are proud of this work on behalf of Manchester workers and thankful for the Board Members’ support and votes.”