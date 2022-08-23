‘Love Manchester’ happening Sept 10: 5 churches, one big community-wide block party

MANCHESTER, NH – Mark your church social community block party calendar for Sept. 10. That’s when five local congregations will simultaneously host a “Love Manchester” community block party. 54 Newbury Rd. Manchester 324 Beech St. Manchester (Sheridan-Emmett Park) 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. 301 South Main St. Manchester 3 – 6 p.m. 222 Cedar St. Manchester 12 – 3 p.m. 1308 Wellington Rd. Manchester 12- 3 p.m.
When: SATURDAY, SEPT. 10
Various Manchester Locations | See Times Below
What: FREE FOOD ● GAMES FOR KIDS ● MUSIC ● MUCH MORE
Where:
Bethany Chapel
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
www.bethanychapel.net/love
Church of the Redeemer
FaithBridge Church
Hope Tabernacle
One Church
