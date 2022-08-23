‘Love Manchester’ happening Sept 10: 5 churches, one big community-wide block party

Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Press Release Community, Events 0

Local churches uniting for a day of community on Sept. 10.

MANCHESTER, NH – Mark your church social community block party calendar for Sept. 10. That’s when five local congregations will simultaneously host a “Love Manchester” community block party.

Each church listed below will hosts a day of free food, youth activities, music, community services and more. Maps and times included.
“Essentially, we’re hoping to love on our neighborhoods and get folks connecting with one another again,” said Pastor Bob McKenney of Bethany Chapel Community Church, one of the participating congregations.
A bit more info can be found at lovemanchesternh.com

When: SATURDAY, SEPT. 10

Various Manchester Locations | See Times Below

What: FREE FOOD ● GAMES FOR KIDS ● MUSIC ● MUCH MORE

Where:

Bethany Chapel

54 Newbury Rd. Manchester
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
www.bethanychapel.net/love

Church of the Redeemer

324 Beech St. Manchester (Sheridan-Emmett Park)

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

www.redeemernh.org

FaithBridge Church

301 South Main St. Manchester

3  – 6 p.m.

www.FaithBridgeNH.org

Hope Tabernacle

222 Cedar St. Manchester

12 – 3 p.m.

www.hopetabnh.org

One Church

1308 Wellington Rd. Manchester

12- 3 p.m.

www.church.one/manchester

 

