Tips from the public lead to arrest of U.S. Marshals Service ‘fugitive of the week’ on Westland Avenue

MANCHESTER, NH – The United States Marshals Service – NH Joint Fugitive Task Force announced that last week’s “Fugitive of the Week,” Gary Pratt, 53, was arrested Tuesday by members of the Manchester Police Department.

Pratt, who was last known to reside in Manchester, was featured Aug. 17 as the U.S. Marshals – New Hampshire “Fugitive of the Week.”

Pratt was sought on a federal arrest warrant issued Aug. 11 alleging that he was in violation of his conditions of supervised release. Pratt is on federal supervision due to a prior conviction and sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Tips came in on August 23 to both the US Marshals and the Manchester Police Department indicating a possible location for Pratt on Westland Avenue in Manchester. The Manchester Police Department was able to act on this information early this afternoon and Pratt was arrested without incident.

He is currently being held in the custody of the US Marshals at the Merrimack County Jail pending his initial court appearance in US District Court on August 24.

“As the former Manchester Police Chief, I am extremely grateful to the men and women of the Manchester Police Department not only for arresting Gary Pratt, but for the hard work that they do each and every day,” said U.S. Marshal Nick Willard. “Law enforcement, the media and the public all need to continue to work together to keep NH safe for its residents and guests!”

According to authorities, Pratt has a lengthy criminal history that includes, burglaries, bank robbery, escape, assault by prisoner, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, and has made open-ended threats against law enforcement or anyone that would attempt to apprehend him.

Since the inception of the U.S. Marshals – New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force in 2002, these partnerships have resulted in over 8,542 arrests (Updated as of 12/31/2021). These arrests have ranged in seriousness from murder, assault, unregistered sex offenders, probation and parole violations and numerous other serious offenses. Nationally the United States Marshals Service fugitive programs are carried out with local law enforcement in 94 district offices, 85 local fugitive task forces, 8 regional task forces, as well as a growing network of offices in foreign countries.

Additional information about the U.S. Marshals Service can be found at http://www.usmarshals.gov.