Police to increase patrols at polls on Election Day as preemptive strike on ‘civil unrest’

MANCHESTER, NH – As Election Day nears, the Manchester Police Department is prepared to ensure that the sanctity of our democratic process is carried out peacefully. This election is expected to elicit strong emotions, and while there is no specific information leading us to believe that there will be civil unrest, we will be prepared.

Additional security measures will be put in place to ensure the safety of all citizens and to allow for the polling locations to operate with minimal disruption.

As always, uniformed officers will be stationed at each of the 12 polling places. In addition, there will be plain-clothed and additional uniformed officers positioned throughout the city monitoring the activity at polling places, and more officers will be on standby.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure safety and keep election day peaceful,” says Chief Allen Aldenberg. “This is a coordinated effort involving our agency and others in the city, and we are all working to anticipate any issue that may arise.”