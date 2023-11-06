Police shut down roads around Exit 6, bomb squad investigates after report of suspicious item

MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester police and New Hampshire State Police shut down several areas of the Amoskeag traffic circle, Eddy Road, and off-ramps to Interstate 293 on Sunday.

An unoccupied truck was stopped in the area of Exit 6 and based on several things discovered during an initial investigation the state police bomb squad was requested and bomb technicians could be seen on the Exit 6 northbound on-ramp examining items and investigating the situation.

After extensive work at the scene, it was determined that there was no danger. Some streets and the traffic circle were reopened at about 5:45 p.m., but the off-ramp remained closed.

State police bomb technicians could be seen bringing items near the wood line at the top of the ramp, where they did further investigation. At about 6 p.m., the bomb technicians cleared the scene, and all areas were reopened.

“Law enforcement received a report of a suspicious item. Upon arrival and after further investigation, it was determined not to be a hazard. Due to safety, traffic and area roads were impacted for a short time,” said State Police Public Information Officer Amber Legace.

During the investigation, Manchester police and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation assisted in setting up detours and closing roads.