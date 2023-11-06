Sign-up to participate in this year’s Dec. 2 ‘Winter Wonderland’ holiday parade

Santa and Mrs. Claus made a special appearance at the 2022 Annual Holiday Parade. Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH – The annual Holiday Parade is less than a month away and organizers are putting out the call for participants.

This year’s parade theme is Winter Wonderland and the parade, set for Dec. 2 at 4 p.m., is being organized by Sophia Koustas, who is casting a wide net so that everyone who is interested in participating can sign up – whether walking the parade route or planning a holiday-themed float.

Those interested should fill out this form by Nov. 14, 2023.

Questions? Email Koustas at mhtholidayparade@gmail.com

 

Carol Robidoux

Longtime NH journalist and publisher of ManchesterInkLink.com.

