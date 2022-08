Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are at Nutts Pond in the area of Precourt Park investigating an untimely death.

The deceased adult male was located in the water around 9:10 a.m.

Marine Patrol, Manchester Fire, and the NH Medical Examiner are on scene.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and we ask that residents stay out of the area.

We will release more information when it is appropriate.