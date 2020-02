MANCHESTER, NH — On February 26, 2020, at approximately 6 a.m. Manchester Police responded to the Welcome Center at 775 Elm St. for a report of a burglary. Officers learned that an employee arrived to work and found a window smashed and items missing.

The Welcome Center closed at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25. If anyone has any information regarding this crime you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or via call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.