Get hired: Dave & Buster’s prepares for March 30 grand opening

MANCHESTER, NH – Dave & Buster’s is slated to open its newest East Coast location in Manchester on March 30 at the Mall of New Hampshire, and is looking to hire more than 200 dedicated individuals to join the team. Positions to fill include front and back-of-house, such as managers, servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs and many more. Applications are currently being accepted for interviews, and all interested candidates are encouraged to complete an online application at daveandbusters.com/careers.

The new Manchester location makes Dave & Buster’s first in the state of New Hampshire and will feature more than 34,400 square feet of state-of-the-art entertainment, including a chef-crafted food menu , innovative drinks, hundreds of the latest arcade games and a state-of-the-art D&B Sports Bar surrounded with dozens of HDTVs making it the best place for fans and groups to gather on game days. The immersive environment will also provide the perfect setting for birthday parties, special celebrations, corporate and group events of all sizes.

“Dave & Buster’s is a place that offers a culture unlike any other with a distinct, fun-filled work environment that encourages positivity and fun every single day. Our new Manchester location is looking for people of all backgrounds who are motivated, passionate and will thrive in a fun, fast-paced environment,” said General Manager, Jason Kien. “As we begin to receive applications and schedule interviews, we are looking forward to meeting potential candidates that will serve the New Hampshire location beginning in March.”

Dave & Buster’s employees are encouraged to take advantage of:

Excellent Benefits: Dave & Buster’s offers a comprehensive benefits package for several positions. Benefits include medical, dental, vision and a 401k.

About Dave & Buster’s

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY), headquartered in Dallas, TX, currently operates 136 high-volume restaurant/entertainment complexes throughout North America and will open its 137th location in Manchester, NH on March 30. The exciting environment of Dave & Buster’s also provides the perfect setting for corporate and group events. Each Dave & Buster’s offers an impressive selection of high-quality food and beverage items, combined with the latest games and attractions. Guests can watch sporting events in the D&B Sports Bar and play state-of-the-art simulators and games of skill they can’t play anywhere else. For more information, visit www.daveandbusters.com.