Police follow blood trail that begins with broken bottle and leads to dead end on Concord Street

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are seeking the public’s help in solving the mystery of the blood trail.

On May 27, 2020, at approximately 1 a.m. Manchester Police were dispatched to Bridge Street for a report of heavy amounts of blood. When officers arrived they found a broken liquor bottle and the beginning of a blood trail.

A track with police dogs was conducted, following bloody footprints that went toward Elm Street, eventually crossed over to Pine Street and headed through Pulaski Park.

Police found several articles of clothing with blood on them along the way. The track ended at 166 Concord St. Police did not find any injured parties and checked local hospitals as well.

If you have any information about what may have occurred, call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711, or make an anonymous tip via the Manchester Crimeline.