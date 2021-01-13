Police continue to investigate thefts of catalytic converters

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos provided by Manchester Police

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police continue to investigate catalytic converter thefts that have occurred throughout the city. Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who is believed to be connected to a theft on December 13, 2020.

A catalytic converter was cut out of a Ford truck that was at John’s Shafts and Stuff located at 347 Massabesic St. The theft happened around 12:40 pm.

An individual was captured on surveillance video. He is pictured here and believed to be connected to the theft. He is a white male, middle-aged, with white facial hair as well as grey or white hair on his head. He is wearing a heavy black hooded sweater or jacket with a large white emblem on back, dark pants, dark baseball cap, and tan work boots.

His vehicle is believed to be the dark-colored car seen here. It appears to be a 1998 to 2002 black two-door Honda Accord with a sunroof, no front plate, and what appears to be a deteriorating paint job.

If you have any information about this crime or who this person may be, you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.