Police make arrest in connection with rash of catalytic converter thefts

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police Department continues to investigate multiple catalytic converter thefts that have occurred in the city since mid-October. There have been more than two-dozen thefts.

Through their investigation, Manchester detectives have issued a warrant for Karl VonHusen, 36, in connection with some of the thefts. The charge is theft by unauthorized taking.

On November 23, 2020, at approximately 7:15 a.m., a camera captured two people on bicycles near Alex Sepulveda Auto at 160 S. Beech St. A catalytic converter was stolen from one of the vehicles in the lot. Police believe VonHusen is one of the individuals in the video.

Catalytic converters have also been taken from vehicles in various business parking lots, as well as the JFK Memorial Coliseum and West Side Ice Arena where people had parked their cars during the snow emergency on December 5.

These cases are active and ongoing. If anyone has information regarding VonHusen’s whereabouts or any more information about the thefts, you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.