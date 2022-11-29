Police charge Hooksett man in Thanksgiving Day stabbing at The Goat

MANCHESTER, NH – A Hooksett man is charged in connection with a stabbing that was reported on Thanksgiving Day.

Alec Kade Wojnilowicz, 22, of Hooksett turned himself in at the Manchester Police Department on Nov. 29.

This arrest stems from an incident that happened in the early morning hours of November 24, 2022. A 23-year-old man whose name was not disclosed told police he had been at the Goat Bar and Grill at 50 Old Granite St. and he and another man had gotten into an argument. During the altercation, he suffered a stab wound to his hand.

Through the course of the investigation, Manchester Police were able to identify Wojnilowicz as the other party involved, and establish probable cause to get a warrant issued for his arrest. He is charged with one count of second-degree assault (felony) and his bail was set at $1,000 cash.